Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.38% of Agree Realty worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Agree Realty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at $253,263.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $251,538. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

