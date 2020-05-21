Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Advance Auto Parts worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.25.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.53. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

