Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH opened at $72.15 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.