American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 554.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,724.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.46.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

