Chicago Equity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,724,000 after purchasing an additional 395,883 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,326,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,575. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

