First Trust Advisors LP Sells 178,800 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 178,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 196,586 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,210,000 after acquiring an additional 111,698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 905,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 61.1% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $581,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.88.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $133.32 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average is $266.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

