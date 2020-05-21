Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,989,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after buying an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,977,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,440,000 after buying an additional 106,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK opened at $154.51 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

