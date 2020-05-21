Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,718 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMS. TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $68.10 on Thursday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

