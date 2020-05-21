First Trust Advisors LP Sells 177,902 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 21.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Umpqua by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 639,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 194.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 246,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 162,852 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 57.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter worth $669,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.28.
Several analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
About Umpqua
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
