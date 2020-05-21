First Trust Advisors LP Sells 177,902 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 21.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Umpqua by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 639,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 194.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 246,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 162,852 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 57.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter worth $669,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.