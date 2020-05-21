First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comerica worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $74.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

