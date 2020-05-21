First Trust Advisors LP Sells 615,208 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 51.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,208 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,655,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,114,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FOX by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,241,000 after purchasing an additional 284,119 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $27.57 on Thursday. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

