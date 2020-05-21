Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Black Knight worth $16,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,246,000 after acquiring an additional 673,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,254,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,818,000 after acquiring an additional 912,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,512,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $6,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,395,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,601,385.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,700 shares of company stock valued at $21,773,329. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

