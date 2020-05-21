Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.36 Million Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,071,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of United Continental worth $65,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.50.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Continental from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

