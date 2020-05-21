Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 137,368 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,114,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $70,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FR. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

