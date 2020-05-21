Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 11,627 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of MKS Instruments worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,326,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 324,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $102.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

