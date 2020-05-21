Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,369 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 901,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $73,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $102.33 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average is $102.14.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $193.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

