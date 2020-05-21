New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,124 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of AES worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, VP Tish Mendoza bought 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tarun Khanna bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 539,293 shares of company stock worth $6,277,461. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

AES stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

