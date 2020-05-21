Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.64% of Lincoln Electric worth $67,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

