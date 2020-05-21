Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $221,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,836,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,432,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,450,000 after acquiring an additional 97,704 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

