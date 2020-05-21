Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. TheStreet lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

