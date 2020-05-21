Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $142.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.