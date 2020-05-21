Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 984,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $68,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,613,000 after acquiring an additional 167,448 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,213,000 after purchasing an additional 939,784 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 214,104.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,270.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

