Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,322 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Southwest Gas worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,613,000 after acquiring an additional 167,448 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,213,000 after acquiring an additional 939,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 214,104.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,330.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

