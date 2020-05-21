Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 25,633 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of American Financial Group worth $74,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

NYSE AFG opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.89.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.