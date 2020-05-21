Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $71,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 171,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $281,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Shares of HII stock opened at $175.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

