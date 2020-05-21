New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,341 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.15% of Albany International worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,558,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Albany International by 535.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 105,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after buying an additional 89,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:AIN opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.50. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

