New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 30,300 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

In related news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 24,165 shares of company stock worth $562,136 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFG opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

