Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,344 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,358 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of SVB Financial Group worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $194.92 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $192,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,192 shares of company stock valued at $775,430. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

