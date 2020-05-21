Cynosure Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cynosure Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,497.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,257.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,968.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. China International Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

