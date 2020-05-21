Rudd International Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rudd International Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.0% of Rudd International Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

