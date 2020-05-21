Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,497.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.35, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,257.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,968.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,485.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.