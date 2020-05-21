Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

