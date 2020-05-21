Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 521 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.15. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

