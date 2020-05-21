Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 4,190 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

