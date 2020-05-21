Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,497.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,221.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,257.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,968.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

