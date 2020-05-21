Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 202,286 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 202,286 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,870 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,648,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 227,403 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 116,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

NYSE:SB opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.52 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.