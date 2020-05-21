Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.2% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,497.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,257.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,968.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,485.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

