Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,760 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 17.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 106,702 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 31,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $185.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average of $162.71. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.