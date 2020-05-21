Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

