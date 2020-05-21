Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 187.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,543 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. Argus upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HOG opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

