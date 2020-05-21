Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 131,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $185.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average is $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.