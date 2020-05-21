Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMCL opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

