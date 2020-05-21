Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 64.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,325 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,538. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

NYSE:ADC opened at $61.10 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

