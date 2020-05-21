Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $132,900,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167,252 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,844,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 273,269 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $88.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $212,952.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,567.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,333 shares of company stock worth $21,336,028. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.