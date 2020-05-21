Aperio Group LLC Raises Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,073,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SF opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

