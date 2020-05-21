Aperio Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $68,798,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $53,749,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $39,187,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,779,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,794,000 after buying an additional 384,308 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.35. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

