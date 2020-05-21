Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 68,299 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,234 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.