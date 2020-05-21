Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 6,676 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.75 and a 200-day moving average of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,357.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

