Fifth Third Bancorp Has $135,000 Stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 472,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 79,655 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 289,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -632,000.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

