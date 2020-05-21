State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,549,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $9,174,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $5,365,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 176,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

MLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $602.92 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

